FRANKFURT Euro zone countries need to surrender some of their sovereignty if the euro is to survive, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Friday, adding the bank can only provide temporary crisis relief and that governments must solve the fundamental problems.

In the text of a speech at an ECB Watchers conference, Praet reiterated the ECB's demands that the euro zone move towards more shared governance and financing.

"Further steps will need to be taken in order to supplement the single monetary policy with a more integrated framework for bank supervision, resolution and deposit insurance," he said.

"If we are to achieve this, euro area countries will inevitably need to surrender more national sovereignty."

He also added that ECB crisis measures could continue to help the situation and stressed that they were not fuelling inflation at present.

"These concerns are not warranted at the current juncture," Praet said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)