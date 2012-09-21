FRANKFURT Long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone are firmly anchored, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday, after the central bank this month announced plans for potentially unlimited bond purchases.

The ECB programme aims to bring heavily indebted euro zone member states' borrowing costs under control, but the plan has raised concerns - particularly in Germany - that the bond purchases could push up inflation over the longer term.

In the German finance ministry's monthly report, Praet wrote: "There is price stability in the euro area, and long-term inflation expectations are firmly anchored at a level that is in line with price stability."

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)