COPENHAGEN The European Central Bank will provide enough liquidity for money markets to function effectively and to aid the ailing euro zone economy, policymaker Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

Banks have decided to voluntarily pay back early 137 billion euros (117 billion pounds) of the more than 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans they took from the ECB around a year ago, using the first opportunity to do so.

Praet assured banks they can still count on the ECB to provide them with funds, and to try to repair the fragmentation in markets.

"We will exert vigilance to ensure that ... the overall liquidity conditions prevailing in the money market will remain consistent with the degree of accommodation that the current outlook for prices and real activity warrant," Praet said in the text of a speech, to be given at the Annual Danish Top Executive Summit.

Praet also said that increasing the ECB's inflation target to allow for a more accommodative policy would only backfire as it would hurt central bank credibility and ultimately harm the economy more than it provided in short-term aid.

Turning to differences in central banks' crisis actions, he said these could be explained by different conditions and thus one size would not fit all.

He said that due to the market fragmentation in the euro zone, giving long-term interest rate guidance would not be as effective as it is in the United States.

In the euro zone, it was "far more appropriate to encourage conditions for a more even distribution of the very permissive liquidity provision that is in place," Praet said.

The ECB's preferred way of doing that was the ultra-long term loans, which it launched roughly a year ago.

Praet added that even this route was not without pitfalls, as banks deposited a good part of their assets as collateral at the central bank, which could have harmed the functioning of unsecured money markets.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Sakari Suoninen)