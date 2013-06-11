FRANKFURT European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet on Tuesday said euro zone inflation is weak and the ECB is paying "great attention" to the matter.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent at its May meeting after annual inflation in the euro zone had fallen to 1.2 percent in April. It rose to 1.4 percent in May and the ECB kept interest rates unchanged in June. The ECB targets inflation of below, but close to 2 percent.

"(The) inflation rate that we have today is on the weak side, is on the low side," Praet said in a speech at the Frankfurt School of Finance.

"So is it an issue? It is a matter of attention, of great attention. Is it a matter of concern? I would say: we look at inflation expectations are very well anchored, but it is a matter of great attention, that is clear," said Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio at the 6-man executive board running the bank's day-to-day business.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)