European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet gives a speech during a meeting organised by the Grand Conferences Catholiques in Brussels January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

FRANKFURT The euro zone economy is improving, but the recovery remains fragile with low inflation and subdued credit, European Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

"Things are improving, but it is still a fragile environment," Praet, who is in charge of the ECB's economics portfolio, said in a speech at the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt.

Praet said inflation was low, but inflation expectations were solidly anchored.

