European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet gives a speech during a meeting organised by the Grand Conferences Catholiques in Brussels January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PARIS The financial crisis has saddled the euro zone with a debt burden unique in Europe's post-war history because it has created a more deflationary environment, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday.

"This is a very different context for the correction of expectations (about income), which is more of a debt overhang," Praet, who is in charge of the ECB's economics portfolio, told a conference at the Bank of France

"It has more signs of a balance-sheet recession, which is a priori more of a deflationary environment than what we had in the 1960s," he added.

