BERLIN M3 money supply is quite weak, European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday, adding the ECB looked to strike the right balance between reacting to crises and controlling moral hazard.

"Money supply is quite weak, credit provision is negative to the non-financial sector," he said at a conference in Berlin.

"From the beginning we have been an institution which has been very flexible in being able to react to acute crisis situations, always within its mandate ... on the other had we have tried to act on moral hazard."

