LONDON The ECB is watching the slump in oil prices closely to see whether it will push down the bloc's already low inflation expectations, one of the bank's top policymakers said on Monday.

ECB Executive Board member, Peter Praet, added that while there were divergences in the views of the bank's members, they were all committed to ensure they meet the ECB's mandate of keeping inflation just under 2 percent.

He said that while the ECB would "traditionally" look through oil price moves, in the current circumstances it was "not so obvious" because of the "fragile" inflation expectations.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)