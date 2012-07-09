LISBON Portugal's fiscal adjustment programme under an EU/IMF bailout remains on track despite serious difficulties mainly related to the broader European environment, including Spain's banking sector problems, ECB policymaker Peter Praet said on Monday.

"It is clear that the way the Spanish economy adjusts its financial sector will be key, important for Portugal. The Eurogroup is addressing these issues," he told reporters in Lisbon.

"Broadly we can say the programme is on track, in spite of huge difficulties related to the international environment. It's true that what we have seen in Portugal is remarkable in terms of implementation," Praet said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)