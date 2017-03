CASCAIS, Portugal The European Central Bank will maintain accommodative monetary policy for as long as necessary, ECB executive board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

"We say monetary policy will remain accommodative for as long as we need it and we really mean it," Praet told a conference in Cascais near Lisbon.

Praet also said Portugal's economic adjustment efforts are "impressive and have surprised us."

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)