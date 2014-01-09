FRANKFURT The European Central Bank gave the green light for Sabine Lautenschlaeger, vice president at Germany's Bundesbank, to replace Joerg Asmussen on the ECB's executive board.

Lautenschlaeger, an expert in banking supervision, is the only candidate running to succeed Asmussen, who left the ECB two years into his eight-year term to rejoin the German government as state secretary in the labour ministry.

"The Governing Council had no objections to the proposed candidate, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who is a person of recognised standing and professional experience in monetary or banking matters," the ECB said in a statement.

Lautenschlaeger now needs to convince the European parliament, where she will attend a public hearing on Monday in front of the economic and monetary affairs committee.

The final decision on the appointment will then be taken by the European Council with the votes of its euro zone members.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)