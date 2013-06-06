FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is still looking at ways to revitalise the market for asset-backed securities (ABS), with a view to boosting lending to small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), ECB President Mario Draghi said.

The ECB has set up a taskforce with the European Investment Bank to explore ABS policy options and wants the EIB to take the lead on any policy initiative. But Draghi said any action was "not for the short-term".

"Even before the crisis, ABS for SME loans were very, very little, probably the smallest component of ABS ... because it's very difficult to put SME loans in an ABS and correctly rate and price it so it can be traded," he told a news conference after the ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

"Having said that, there is a task force that continues its work together with the EIB, and if they produce something... we will certainly look at the possibility of taking it as collateral."

ABS allow banks to move at least some credit risk off their balance sheets by packaging individual loans into new instruments and selling them to other investors.

Issuing ABS could enable banks to boost their capital and liquidity buffers to meet tougher post-crisis rules - one reason for their reluctance to lend - and extend more loans to struggling SMEs which have few alternatives to bank funding.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)