FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and other such crisis measures are strictly temporary, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, resisting pressures to reactivate the plan to ease funding costs for countries mired in the euro zone debt crisis.

He also said policymakers did not discuss measures such as the twin offers of cheap 3-year loans, or LTROs, that it offered banks in December and February.

"We didn't discuss any other non-standard measures," Draghi said. He also told his regular monthly news conference: "I don't want to elaborate on further non-standard measures at this time."

The ECB extended a shutdown of the bond-buying programme to a fourth month last week, a freeze the bank hopes can be made permanent by handing over bond-buying duties to the euro zone's bailout fund.

While the ECB is not ready to announce that the bond programme is officially over, it has become clear that the purchases would be restarted only in an absolute emergency -- despite pressure to do so from investors and even the International Monetary Fund.

"All our non-standard monetary policy measures are temporary in nature, and we maintain our full capacity to ensure medium-term price stability by acting in a firm and timely manner," Draghi said on Thursday.

Led by Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, a core of ECB policymakers feel the bond buys amount to monetary financing of governments - an exercise beyond the bank's mandate.

Weidmann's predecessor, Axel Weber, quit over the programme last year.

"The bond buying programme is in a deep sleep, and it will remain there," ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said in a magazine interview released on Wednesday.

