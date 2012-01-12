FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has only just begun to achieve its goal of ensuring that market distortions do not stop its main policy measures from working properly, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"The main rationale for having the Securities Markets Programme is the unclogging of the monetary policy transmission channels," Draghi told a news conference after the ECB left interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.0 percent.

The ECB kept its purchases of government bonds to a minimum in the first week of 2012, spending just 1.1 billion euros and leaving markets guessing how it will use the controversial programme this year.

"We still see that even nowadays the interbank market is still not functioning ... It was rather comforting to see some opening of the unsecured bond market is actually taking place ... but we really are at the beginning of this process," Draghi said.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)