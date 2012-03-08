European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is seen after a news conference as part of Group of Twenty (G20) leading economies' finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico City February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the German Bundesbank is not isolated within the ECB and that the rest of the bank shared the concerns about imbalances building up in the euro zone's Target 2 payments settlement system.

"My personal relationship with Jens (Weidmann) is excellent ... Nobody is isolated in the Governing Council and especially the Bundesbank is not isolated." Draghi told his regular monthly news conference after the ECB held interest rates at 1.0 percent, as expected.

Weidmann, the head of the Bundesbank, wrote to Draghi last month to express concerns about risks stemming from a decision the ECB took in December to ease rules on the collateral banks must put up to tap its funding operations.

