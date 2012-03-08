Kraft Heinz to pursue merger despite Unilever rejection
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the German Bundesbank is not isolated within the ECB and that the rest of the bank shared the concerns about imbalances building up in the euro zone's Target 2 payments settlement system.
"My personal relationship with Jens (Weidmann) is excellent ... Nobody is isolated in the Governing Council and especially the Bundesbank is not isolated." Draghi told his regular monthly news conference after the ECB held interest rates at 1.0 percent, as expected.
Weidmann, the head of the Bundesbank, wrote to Draghi last month to express concerns about risks stemming from a decision the ECB took in December to ease rules on the collateral banks must put up to tap its funding operations.
(Writing by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON Britain's Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) on Friday called for new rules to ensure a 'super majority' of investors were needed to sign of on a company's pay plans, as part of a government consultation.
RUESSELSHEIM Workers' representatives of General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold "constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group as long as commitments to jobs and plant investments are upheld, they said on Friday.