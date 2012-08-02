FRANKFURT All but one of the European Central Bank's Governing Council agreed on Thursday to additional measures to protect the euro, but the final debate between supporters and opponents of bond-buying is still to come, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Asked about continuing opposition from Germany's Bundesbank and its head Jen Weidmann to the ECB intervening on bond markets to reduce Italian, Spanish and other yields, Draghi said:

"Its clear and its known that Mr Weidmann and the Bundesbank have their reservations about the programme of buying bonds. The idea is we now have the guidance, the monetary policy committee, the risk committee and the markets committee will work on this guidance and then (we) will take a final decision and the votes will be counted.

"I think that's a fair representation of the discussion today."

