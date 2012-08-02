BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
FRANKFURT All but one of the European Central Bank's Governing Council agreed on Thursday to additional measures to protect the euro, but the final debate between supporters and opponents of bond-buying is still to come, ECB President Mario Draghi said.
Asked about continuing opposition from Germany's Bundesbank and its head Jen Weidmann to the ECB intervening on bond markets to reduce Italian, Spanish and other yields, Draghi said:
"Its clear and its known that Mr Weidmann and the Bundesbank have their reservations about the programme of buying bonds. The idea is we now have the guidance, the monetary policy committee, the risk committee and the markets committee will work on this guidance and then (we) will take a final decision and the votes will be counted.
"I think that's a fair representation of the discussion today."
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.