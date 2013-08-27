FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
GOTHENBURG, Sweden European Central Bank interest rates will remain low "or lower" for an extended period of time, ECB policymaker member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday as the bank's Governing Council prepares to meet next week.
"The Governing Council of ECB has been very clear in saying that rates ... will remain at the current level or lower for an extended period of time," Coeure said in a roundtable discussion in Gothenburg.
The Council discussed cutting interest rates in July but decided against and instead said it would keep them at record lows for an "extended period" - the bank's first use of forward guidance, which it reaffirmed after its August 1 policy meeting.
Council members have since given mixed views on the prospect of a fresh cut in the main rate below 0.5 percent. Coeure is a member of the six-man team of policymakers based in Frankfurt that forms the nucleus of the 23-member Governing Council.
The ECB holds its next meeting on September 5.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, writing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.