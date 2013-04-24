FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has room to act on interest rates if economic conditions remain weak, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.
"We have done a lot," Constancio told the European Parliament in response to a question.
"We certainly still have some margin of manoeuvre to take decisions, and as President Draghi said in the latest press conference we stand ready to act if economic conditions continue to provide bad news, as has unfortunately been the case."
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.