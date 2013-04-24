FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has room to act on interest rates if economic conditions remain weak, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

"We have done a lot," Constancio told the European Parliament in response to a question.

"We certainly still have some margin of manoeuvre to take decisions, and as President Draghi said in the latest press conference we stand ready to act if economic conditions continue to provide bad news, as has unfortunately been the case."

