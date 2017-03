BRATISLAVA The European Central Bank's decision makers were split over whether to cut or hold interest rates, its head, Mario Draghi, implied on Thursday.

"There was a very, very strong consensus towards an interest rate cut," Draghi told a news conference.

The ECB uses the term consensus when a decision is not unanimous.

He said that within that consensus there was a prevailing consensus towards 25 basis points.

