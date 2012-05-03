BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
BARCELONA, Spain The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Thursday as stubborn inflation offset pressure to loosen borrowing costs further to support the weak euro zone economy.
The ECB also said the interest rate on its deposit facility would remain at 0.25 percent, and the rate on the marginal lending facility would stay at 1.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council's decision at a 1230 GMT news conference.
Markets are looking for any hints on how long the ECB is planning to keep its wait-and-see stance on interest rates and how worried the 17-country bloc's central bank is about weak recent economic data.
They also expect Draghi to be asked to give more details on his suggestion that the euro zone craft a growth agreement, or compact.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.