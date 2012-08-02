BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
FRANKFURT Euro zone economic growth is weak and uncertainty about the outlook is weighing on confidence in the bloc, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday after the ECB kept interest rates on hold.
"Economic growth in the euro area remains weak," Draghi told a news conference in his introductory statement after the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.
He also said the euro crisis would not destroy the currency bloc.
"The euro is irreversible," he said
(Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.