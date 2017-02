FRANKFURT The euro zone economy faces particularly high uncertainty and inflation will drop below 2 percent after several months, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"The outlook remains subject to high uncertainty and substantial downside risks," Draghi told a news conference after the central bank cut rates by a quarter point to 1.0 percent.

Last month, after his first policy meeting at the helm, Draghi said the euro zone faced a mild recession by year-end.

