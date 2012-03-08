FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has further reduced its forecast for growth this year, according to new staff forecasts which also raised its outlook for inflation for 2012/2013.

The ECB has started seeing signs of stabilisation at the beginning of the year, but the expected gradual recovery may take longer than previously thought as the bank revised its forecasts for gross domestic product growth for this year down to between -0.5 percent to 0.3 percent.

The bank's previous forecasts three months ago had been between -0.4 to 1.0 percent for 2012 and 0.3 percent to 2.3 percent for 2013.

The March macroeconomic projections also raised forecasts for inflation this year to between 2.1 and 2.7 percent from a previous forecast of 1.5-2.5 percent.

(Editing by Mike Peacock)