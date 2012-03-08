Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has further reduced its forecast for growth this year, according to new staff forecasts which also raised its outlook for inflation for 2012/2013.
The ECB has started seeing signs of stabilisation at the beginning of the year, but the expected gradual recovery may take longer than previously thought as the bank revised its forecasts for gross domestic product growth for this year down to between -0.5 percent to 0.3 percent.
The bank's previous forecasts three months ago had been between -0.4 to 1.0 percent for 2012 and 0.3 percent to 2.3 percent for 2013.
The March macroeconomic projections also raised forecasts for inflation this year to between 2.1 and 2.7 percent from a previous forecast of 1.5-2.5 percent.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.