European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt April 4, 2013. The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, as it waits to see whether the economy stabilises or a recent slew of weak economic data is a start of another downturn. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the bank would keep a close eye on economic data over the coming weeks to judge what impact it would have on inflation.

"In the coming weeks, we will monitor very closely all the incoming information on economic and monetary developments, and assess the impact on the outlook for price stability," Draghi told a news conference.

He was speaking after the ECB left its main rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.

"Inflation rates have declined further as anticipated and price developments over the medium term should remain contained. Monetary and loan dynamics remain subdued," Draghi said, adding that monetary policy would remain accommodative as long as needed.

The euro zone's economic decline dragged on unabated in March, marked by a huge drop in French business activity that outstripped even the downturns in Spain and Italy, Markit's Euro zone Services PMI showed earlier on Thursday.

