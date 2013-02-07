FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will watch to see whether the appreciating euro will change its inflation projections, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Noting that the currency's recent strengthening on foreign exchange markets was a sign of renewed confidence in the euro, Draghi told a news conference:
"We will certainly want to see whether the appreciation, if sustained, will alter our risk assessment as far as price stability is concerned."
Contained inflation has allowed the ECB to keep interest rates low. The bank earlier left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the euro zone must develop an exchange rate policy to protect the currency from "irrational movements". The euro has risen this year to a 14-month peak against the dollar.
A stronger euro holds down costs of imported goods but makes exporting harder.
(Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.