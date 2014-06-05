LONDON The head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, warned on Thursday that expectations ahead of the European Central Bank meeting where the bank is seen unleashing a host of policy easing measures, may have risen too high

Speaking at an IIF conference he also raised concerns that last month's Eurosceptic election results could encourage politicians to ease off on much needed reforms.

"The expectations for ECB action today are very high, it's not a healthy thing," Dijsselbloem said.

"I am always a bit nervous when politicians look to central bankers to solve their problems," he added.

