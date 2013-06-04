UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
KIRKENES, Norway Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said he saw no need to ask the European Central Bank to ease its monetary policy further, and that negative interest rates would not help.
"I'm not sure if there is any room left for monetary easing," he told Reuters on Tuesday during a visit to Norway, citing some recent positive economic indicators.
"So I don't know what else the ECB could do and I don't think it would be necessary to ask the ECB to do more."
The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.