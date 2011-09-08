FRANKFURT European Central Bank staff have cut their forecasts for growth next year and the bank sees risks to growth firmly on the downside, though its central forecast for inflation next year was largely unchanged.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said staff expected inflation to be between 2.5 and 2.7 percent in 2011 before falling back in 2012 to between 1.2 and 2.2 percent -- or a midpoint of 1.7 percent for next year, unchanged from May.

The June staff projections were for inflation of 2.5 to 2.7 percent in 2011 and a range of 1.1 to 2.3 percent in 2012. Euro zone inflation was 2.5 percent last month.

The ECB's latest quarterly forecasts saw growth in a range of 1.4-1.8 percent this year -- giving a midpoint of 1.6 percent -- from the 1.5 to 2.3 percent seen in June.

Next year, growth is expected to be between 0.4 and 2.2 percent, for a midpoint of 1.3 percent, from 0.6 to 2.8 percent previously.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)