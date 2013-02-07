FRANKFURT The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday and President Mario Draghi was set to face a grilling at a press conference over the ECB's sensitivity to a sharp rise in the euro and his connection to an Italian banking scandal.

Following are comments by Draghi at the news conference after the bank's policy meeting.

INFLATION RISKS BALANCED

"Risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be seen as broadly balanced over the medium term with upside risks relating to higher administered prices and indirect taxes, as well as higher oil prices and downside risks from weaker economic activity and more recently, the appreciation of the exchange rate."

DOWNSIDE ECONOMIC RISKS

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside. They relate to the possibility of weaker-than-expected domestic demand in exports, slow implementation of structural reforms in the euro area, as well as geopolitical issues and imbalances in major industrialized countries, which could both have an impact on developments in global commodities and financial markets."

ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY

Monetary policy "will remain accommodative with the full allotment mode of liquidity provision."

LTRO PAYBACK

"This reflects the improvement in financial market confidence. Repayments ... are at the discretion of the counterparties who must appropriately assess their funding situation, their ability to provide new loans to the economy and their resilience to shocks.

"We will closely monitor conditions in the money market and their potential impact on the stance of our monetary policy, which will remain accommodative with the full allotment mode of liquidity provision."

ECONOMY STILL WEAK, GRADUAL RECOVERY SEEN

"The economic weakness in the euro area is expected to prevail in the early part of 2013.

"Later, in 2013, economic activity should gradually recover supported by our accommodative monetary policy stance, the improvement in financial market confidence and reduced fragmentation, as well as a strengthening of global demand."

INFLATION TO FALL IN COMING MONTHS

"HICP inflation rates have declined further, as anticipated and are expected to fall below 2 percent in the coming months. Over the policy-relevant horizon, inflationary pressures should remain contained. The underlying pace of monetary expansion continues to be subdued."

