FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate on hold at a record low 0.5 percent on Thursday as it waits to see whether early signs of stabilisation in the euro zone will blossom into an economic recovery.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

IMF'S CRITICISM OF HOW GREECE WAS HANDLED

Often, these mea culpa, are in fact a mistake of historical projection - namely that you tend to judge things that happened yesterday with today's eyes.

We can't forget that four, five years ago - when discussions about the adjustment of Greece were taking place - that the climate in general was much, much worse.

POLICY DECISION

"There was a common assessment that the changes that have taken place are not sufficiently one directional as to grant action now. Having said that, as I said before, we stand ready to act. And we will continue monitoring closely all incoming data."

DON'T RELAX FISCAL DISCIPLINE

"Don't get too optimistic about the present market condition, don't interpret the present market condition as one that would allow any protracted relaxation of fiscal standards without undertaking structural reforms at the same time, without increasing competitiveness."

EFFECT OF OMT

"It is really very hard not to state that OMT has been probably the most successful monetary policy measure undertaken in recent time ... Before OMT, we had some expectations of deflationary risk."

CYPRUS CAPITAL CONTROLS

"Capital controls distort profoundly the markets in the euro area and we made clear our view at the time and, certainly compatibly with the stability of the financial flows of the island, the capital controls, the sooner they are lifted the better. But it is not our responsibility."

FORWARD GUIDANCE

"We already gave some forward guidance in terms of liquidity availability ... We haven't addressed yet other types of forward guidance as other central banks have done and we are reflecting on it."

UNEMPLOYMENT

"The persuasion in the Governing Council is that the present levels of unemployment are a combination of cyclical factors but also structural factors.

"There is no question in as far as the first is concerned, that we have the labour market (and) general economic activity experiencing the effects of a combined credit crunch and the effects of the unavoidable fiscal consolidation that many of these countries have had to undertake.

"It is also true that there are also some structural factors that are blocking the labour markets in several countries. And as I've said several times, it seems as though the flexibility has been placed squarely only on the shoulders of the young population.

"So what should governments do, well I think they should repair the structural weakness of these markets."

BANKING SUPERVISION, BANK RESOLUTION

"We are confident that the single resolution mechanism will be in place by the time the single supervisor takes over ...

"A different thing would be the existence of a single resolution authority, where the divergences are whether it should require treaty change or not. But certainly the single resolution mechanism already would be significant progress and would help the single supervisor to take over."

ECB'S CONSERVATIVE STANCE

"The ECB hasn't done anything to increase volatility in the markets. I mean if you think that the ECB has done anything comparable to what is happening in the other central banks, we wouldn't agree about this perception.

"I think we are, all in all, at the present time, in a much more, I would say, conservative stance."

WAS TODAY'S RATE DECISION UNANIMOUS?

"There was a consensus in the assessment that changes were not enough to grant immediate action."

ABS

"There is a task force that continues its work together with EIB and we will certainly look at ... the possibility of taking it as collateral.

"But this is something not for in the short term anyway ... it is a long, long-term, medium, long-term proposition."

READY TO ACT

"We will monitor very closely all the incoming developments and we will stand ready to act."

NON-STANDARD POLICES

"We discussed ABS, we discussed, we discussed enhancing the ACC, the additional credit claims framework, we discussed our collateral policies."

NEGATIVE DEPOSIT RATE

"We also discussed the possibility of a negative rate on the deposit facility and we discussed that as well and we are now technically ready for that ... there are several unintended consequences and as well as with other measures at this present point in time, we see no reason to act on all these fronts."

BANKING UNION

"Decisive steps for establishing a banking union will help to accomplish this objective (of reducing fragmentation of euro area credit markets). In particular, the Governing Council emphasizes that the future single supervisory mechanism and the single resolution mechanism are crucial elements for moving towards reintegrating the banking system and therefore requires swift implementation."

EU FISCAL FRAMEWORK

"The new European governance economic framework for fiscal and economic policies should be applied in a steadfast manner. In this respect, the Governing Council considers it very important that decisions by the European Council to extend the timeframe for the correction of excessive fiscal deficits should remain reserved for exceptional circumstances."

PRICE RISKS BALANCED

"Risks to the outlook for price developments are broadly balanced over the medium term with upside risks relating to stronger-than-expected increases in administered prices and indirect taxes, as well as higher commodity prices and downside risks stemming from weaker economic activity."

INFLATION

'Annual inflation rates are expected to be subject to some volatility throughout the year ... Looking through this volatility, the underlying price pressure over the medium term is expected to remain subdued reflecting low capacity utilization and a modest pace of economic recovery."

DOWNSIDE GROWTH RISKS

"The Governing Council continues to see downside risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area. They include the possibility of weaker-than-expected domestic and global demand and slow or insufficient implementation of structural reforms in euro area countries."

RECOVERY LATER IN YEAR

"The accommodative stance of our monetary policy, together with the significant improvement in financial markets since mid-2012, should contribute to support prospects for an economic recovery later in the year."

"Euro area economic activity should stabilize and recover in the course of the year, albeit at a subdued pace."

ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY

"Our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as necessary. In the period ahead, we will monitor very closely all incoming information on economic and monetary developments and assess any impact on the outlook for price stability."

IMPROVING DATA

"Recent economic sentiment survey data has shown some improvement from low levels."

PRICE PRESSURES SUBDUED

"The underlying price pressure in the euro area is expected to remain subdued over the medium term."

