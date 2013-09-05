FRANKFURT The European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday, as recent economic data has shown a nascent recovery taking hold in the euro zone.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

AIM OF FORWARD GUIDANCE

"(Forward guidance aims to) reduce the volatility within the corridor, which we have succeeded. The second objective is to make sure that this news, relative to the improvements in the economy, do not cause overreaction in the market interest rates. And on that ground, we have been moderately successful."

FIXED-RATE ALLOTMENT

"We have the fixed-rate full allotment policy in place until at least July 2014 and for as long as needed."

EXCESS LIQUIDITY IN MONEY MARKETS

You are absolutely right to have focused on that sentence, "particularly attentive". Right now, we view the current excess liquidity as adequate, but we stand ready to act ...

"When we come to the relation between the excess liquidity and the EONIA rates ... we had to consider this relation is unstable in the sense that there isn't any precise figure."

FISCAL POLICY

"Governments should not unravel their efforts to reduce deficits and put debt ratios on a downward path. The composition of fiscal consolidation should be geared towards growth-friendly measures, which have a medium-term perspective."

DOWNSIDE ECONOMIC RISKS

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside. Recent developments in global money and financial market conditions and related uncertainties may have the potential to negatively affect economic conditions."

CREDIT MARKETS

"In order to ensure an adequate transmission of monetary policy to the financing conditions in euro area countries, it is essential that fragmentation of euro area credit markets declines further and that the resilience of banks is strengthened where needed."

MONEY MARKETS

"With regard to money market conditions, these have also been influenced by a gradual reduction in excess liquidity.

"Repayments of funds taken up in the context of the three-year LTROs reflect improvements in financial market confidence, some reduction in financial market fragmentation and the ongoing deleveraging by euro area banks.

"We will remain particularly attentive to the implications that these developments may have for the stance of monetary policy."

OUTPUT TO PICK UP

"Output is expected to recover at a slow pace, in particular owing to a gradual improvement in domestic demand supported by the accommodative monetary policy stance."

FORWARD GUIDANCE

"Our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as necessary, in line with the forward guidance provided in July. The Governing Council confirms that it expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time."

"Our monetary policy sense continues to be geared towards maintaining a degree of monetary accommodation warranted by the outlook for price stability and promoting stable money market conditions. It thereby provides support to a gradual recovery in economic activity."

IMPROVING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

"Confidence indicators out to August confirm the expected gradual improvement in economic activity from low levels."

PRICE PRESSURES SUBDUED

"Underlying price pressures in the euro area are expected to remain subdued over the medium term."