PARIS The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding off any fresh policy action for now while it waits to see whether a fragile euro zone recovery strengthens.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

LIQUIDITY

"(On liquidity) let me restate what I said in the European parliament because it's quite telling. What I said is that we are ready to use all available instruments including an LTRO to make sure that short-term money market rates development are in line with our medium-term assessment of price stability. We have a vast array of instruments to this extent and we exclude no option in order to address the needs as it is most appropriate."

EXCHANGE RATES

"The exchange rate is not a policy target for the ECB. The target for the ECB is medium-term price stability.

"However, the exchange rate is important for growth and for price stability, and we are certainly attentive to these developments."

BANKS AND CREDIT MARKETS

"Since the summer of 2012, substantial progress has been made in improving the funding situation of banks and, in particular, in strengthening the domestic deposit base in a number of stressed countries.

"In order to ensure an adequate transmission of monetary policy to the financing conditions in euro area countries, it is essential that fragmentation of euro area credit markets declines further and that the resilience of banks is strengthened where needed."

EXPORTS

"Euro area economic activity should ... benefit from a gradual strengthening of external demand for exports."

FINANCIAL MARKETS, UNEMPLOYMENT

"The overall improvements in financial markets since last summer appear to be gradually working their way through to the real economy, as should the progress made in fiscal consolidation. In addition, real incomes have benefited recently from generally lower inflation. This being said, unemployment in the euro area remains high and the necessary balance sheet adjustments in the public and private sectors will continue to weigh on economic activity."

RISKS

"The risks around the economic outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside. Developments in global money and financial market conditions and related uncertainties may have the potential to negatively affect economic conditions. Other downside risks include higher commodity prices in the context of renewed geopolitical tensions, weaker-than-expected global demand, and slow or insufficient implementation of structural reforms in euro area countries."

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

"Developments in industrial production data point to a somewhat weaker growth at the beginning of the third quarter, while survey-based confidence indicators up to September have improved further from low levels, overall confirming our previous expectations of a gradual recovery in economic activity."

MONEY MARKET CONDITIONS

"With regard to money market conditions, we will remain particularly attentive to developments which may have implications for the stance of monetary policy and are ready to consider all available instruments."

FORWARD GUIDANCE

"In line with the forward guidance provided in July, the Governing Council confirms that it expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time."

PRICE PRESSURES

"Underlying price pressures in the euro area are expected to remain subdued over the medium term ...

"Inflation expectations for the euro area continue to be firmly anchored, in line with our aim of maintaining inflation rates below but close to 2 percent over the medium term.