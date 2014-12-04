FRANKFURT The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday at record lows.

Attention turned to a news conference by President Mario Draghi for any indications on the shape or timing of possible government bond buys by the ECB, a step known as quantitative easing. Below are highlights of Draghi's comments at the conference.

ON PREPARATIONS FOR POSSIBLE QE

"The work of the ECB committees will continue. It was the basis of a very rich discussion yesterday afternoon especially but also today, we discussed broadly all sorts of measures, we ... discussed various options of QE. And more work is needed and ... we'll keep you informed."

BALANCE SHEET EXPANSION

Asked about change in language on balance sheet:

"Yes indeed, 'intended' is different from 'expected'. It's not simply an expectation, it's an intention, it's not yet a target, it's something in between. It was the vast majority of the members of the Governing Council, but obviously it was not unanimous."

NEXT DECISION

In response to a question on whether the ECB would be ready for new measures, including buying sovereign bonds, as soon as at its next meeting, Draghi said:

"You are in a very intelligent way trying to extract from me the date of next decisions, and you won't get it. 'Early' means 'early', it doesn't mean the next meeting, it depends very much on how our assessment will go."

DOWNSIDE GROWTH RISKS

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area are on the downside. In particular, the weak euro area growth momentum, along with high geopolitical risks, has the potential to dampen confidence and especially private investment."

MODEST RECOVERY

"The latest data and survey evidence up to November confirm this picture of a weaker growth profile in the period ahead. At the same time, the outlook for a modest economic recovery remains in place."

REASSESSMENT EARLY NEXT YEAR

"Early next year, the Governing Council will reassess the monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet and the outlook for price stability."

UNANIMOUS ON ADDITIONAL MEASURES

"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council remains unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate. This would imply altering early next year the size, pace and composition of our measures."

STEPPING UP PREPARATIONS

"ECB staff and the relevant Eurosystem committees have stepped up the technical preparations for further measures, which could, if needed, be implemented in a timely manner."

MEASURES WILL HAVE SIZEABLE IMPACT

"Our measures will have a sizable impact on our balance sheet, which is intended to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012."

DIVERGING MONETARY CYCLES

"...there are significant and increasing differences in the monetary policy cycle between major advanced economies."

