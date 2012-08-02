FRANKFURT Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the bank left its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent on Thursday.

ECB CONSIDERING FURTHER NON-STANDARD MEASURES

"The governing council, within its mandate to maintain price stability over the medium term and in observance of its independence in determining monetary policy, may undertake outright open market operations of a size adequate to reach its objective. Furthermore the governing council will consider further non-standard monetary policy measures according to what is required to repair monetary policy transmission.

"In the coming weeks we will design the appropriate modalities for such policy measures."

BOND BUYING TO BE AT SHORT END OF YIELD CURVE

(A new bond buying programme) differs from the previous program. ... we have explicit conditionality here as a necessary condition ... there is full transparency about the countries where this will be undertaken and about the amounts...

"This effort will be focused on the shorter part of the yield curve."

EURO IRREVERSIBLE

"The euro is irreversible."

GOVTS MUST BE READY TO ACTIVATE ESM/EFSF IN BOND MKT

"First of all governments need to go to the EFSF; the ECB cannot replace governments."

"As implementation takes time and financial markets only adjust once success becomes clearly visible, governments must stand ready to activate the ESM/EFSF in the bond market when exceptional financial market circumstances and risks to financial stability exist, with strict and effective conditionality in line with the established guidelines."

RATE CUT DECISION UNANIMOUS

"We have discussed (the) possibility (of a) reduction in interest rates but the governing council in its entirety decided this was not the time."

COUNTRIES NEED TO BOOST COMPETITIVENESS

"Further decisive and urgent steps need to be taken (by governments) to improve competitiveness."

EURO ZONE ECONOMY TO RECOVER ONLY GRADUALLY

"We expect the euro area economy to recover only very gradually."

INFLATION TO DECLINE

"As we said a month ago, inflation should decline further and be below 2 percent again in 2013. Consistent with this picture, the underlying pace of monetary expansion remains subdued.

"Inflation expectations for the euro zone continue to be firmly anchored. At the same time, economic growth in the euro area remains weak."

(London Treasury Desk +44 207 542 4441)