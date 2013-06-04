The illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday, holding off fresh policy action to see whether economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year as it expects.

The ECB cut its main rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5 percent last month to breathe life into the recession-hit euro zone economy, and several Governing Council members have since stressed the bank has room to act again if needed.

A minority of the policymakers even pushed for a half-point cut in May but they were outnumbered and economic figures have since suggested the economy may be bottoming out, with the pace of contraction in euro zone manufacturing slowing last month.

The currency bloc is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

Even with the recovery fragile, a Reuters poll of some 80 economists showed a majority expected the ECB will not cut either its deposit or main refinancing rates in the coming months.

"We're still only in the second quarter, so I think in a few months' time we'll have a lot more visibility and emerging clarity as to whether this much-vaunted second half recovery is emerging and playing out," said Nomura economist Nick Matthews.

"I think the next rendez-vous for looking at rates might be in the second half of the year," he added. "I don't think the data will have been universally weak enough (to cut this week)."

New ECB staff forecasts will be crucial to determining the direction of the bank's policy, though no major change is expected to the key projection of 1.3 percent inflation for 2014.

Even if the ECB leaves rates unchanged, it is seeking to reassure markets by giving them informal 'forward guidance' on policy. Draghi said after May's rate decision: "Our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as needed."

ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said last week the central bank had not decided whether to cut into negative territory the deposit rate it pays commercial banks for holding their money overnight - essentially charging for it. He added that it is "a very difficult issue".

"I think that would be more of a last resort for the ECB," said Berenberg bank economist Rob Wood. "It's hard to know exactly what it would do. It could have negative consequences as well as positive ones."

TOOLKIT OPTIONS

Peter Praet, a member of the six-man Executive Board that forms the nucleus of the broader 23-man Governing Council, said late last month the ECB could expand its range of monetary policy instruments if necessary.

The ECB is far from considering U.S.-style quantitative easing - despite a top Federal Reserve official urging it to do so - but wants to boost lending to small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the euro zone periphery.

Here, its focus is on revitalising the market for asset-backed securities (ABS), though it is not planning any 'big bazooka'-type measure. ABS allow banks to move at least some credit risk off their balance sheets by packaging individual loans into new instruments and selling them to other investors.

Issuing ABS could enable banks to boost their capital and liquidity buffers to meet tougher post-crisis rules - one reason for their reluctance to lend - and extend more loans to struggling SMEs which have few alternatives to bank funding.

The ECB has set up a taskforce with the European Investment Bank to explore ABS policy options and wants the EIB to take the lead on any policy initiative. Constancio sought to lower expectations about the option last week, telling reporters: "Let's not overblow this thing.

Analysts are still looking for any update in progress on the ABS project, even if its impact is only marginal.

"I don't think it's a game-changer that suddenly, overnight solves every problem but clearly the remaining problem is small business lending rates and any sort of action to improve that is good news," said Wood at Berenberg.

