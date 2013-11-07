LONDON The European Central Bank shocked financial markets by cutting its main interest rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday, responding aggressively to a slump in inflation way below its target.

The 23-man Governing Council had faced intense market scrutiny in the run-up to Thursday's decision after a surprise slump in euro zone inflation to 0.7 percent in October - far below the ECB target of just under 2 percent.

But market pricing had largely shown investors backing off bets of an actual cut in rates this early.

FRANK OLAND HANSEN, DANSKE BANK ECONOMIST

"We had a rate cut pencilled in for December, so we were surprised that they decided to cut this month, but it was the correct thing to do when the inflation is that low - why wait another month?"

Asked why the bank chose to surprise instead of preparing markets first:

"They probably forged the consensus only in today's meeting, so they didn't have time for that."

STEPHEN LEWIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MONUMENT SECURITIES

"It's more surprising in the timing than the direction. One might have expected the ECB to wait until it published its next set of economic forecasts. Clearly, most of the people sitting around that table deciding policy feel that they have enough information on the figures on inflation that appeared recently to make this move.

"They probably feel that if they had delayed it, then they would have been open to criticism if the inflation rate had fallen even further than this.

On further announcements from Draghi at press conference: "It's a possibility, because the market is wondering what's going to happen in terms of bank liquidity in the early part of next year."

ZEG CHOUDHRY, HEAD OF EQUITIES TRADING AT NORTHLAND CAPITAL.

"It was a little bit of a surprise - there had been expectations that the announcement would be a damp squib, and a continuation of cheap money is going to be good for stocks, as monetary tightening gets pushed further out. We need a bit more time for the recovery to be confirmed."

ANNALISA PIAZZA AT NEWEDGE STRATEGY

"We expect no announcement of further non-standard measures during the press conference that will start at 13:30 GMT.

"We (and market expectations) anticipated no change in the policy stance as December looked more appropriate for a rate cut as more evidence on the economy and inflation would have been available with the updated ECB staff projections.

"Needless to say, the tone of the ECB press conference is expected to be dovish and we suspect the ECB Draghi will mainly justify today's cut with the recent sharp drop in inflation that could undermine inflation expectations in the medium term."

CLAIRINVEST FUND MANAGER ION-MARC VALAHU

"It's quite a surprise that they went ahead and cut rates right away."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING

"Deflationary risks and the stronger euro seem to have motivated the ECB's move. It is obvious that the ECB under president Draghi has become much more pro-active than under any of his predecessors. Let's now wait for the press conference to see whether Draghi has more surprises to offer."

