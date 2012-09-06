LONDON Following are analysts' reactions after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi outlined the details on its new bond-buying programme:

RICHARD HUNTER, HEAD OF UK EQUITIES, HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

"I think the market had been building itself up for a much more concrete resolution, and though the snap reaction from the market has been pretty sanguine, it certainly hasn't sent the markets off to the races. As Draghi's speech is digested further I wouldn't be surprised to see a tinge of disappointment creep in, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the market dropping off slightly as there don't appear to be any magic bullets in there."

HANS PETERSON, GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, SEB PRIVATE BANKING

"He delivered more or less what was expected by the market. In total it's a positive, but it's not moving the markets a lot. You buy the rumour, sell the fact and this is the fact. It was in line with what most people had expected, but it's good that it happened."

JOHN HARDY, FX STRATEGIST, SAXO BANK

"The details are nothing new but the question is: Will peripheral bond yields continue to fall? What this has done is hand over the process to the political system. Next up is what the German constitutional court rules next Wednesday about the euro zone's rescue fund. So even if the euro does manage to rally from here, it will be temporary."

FRANCOIS SAVARY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, REYL, GENEVA

"Nothing new came out from yesterday. It means a lot depends on the country asking for help through the ESM, and Spain doesn't seem to be ready. It means that a lot remains in the hands of politicians. The Germans can put tough conditions on a potential Spanish plan that would impede Rajoy to accept it.

"The dissenting vote shows again that divisions remain and that Germany is not convinced."

MICHAEL SNEYD, FX STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, LONDON:

"It was pretty much in line with the reports we saw yesterday, there were not really any surprises. The fact they clearly stated the programme will be sterilised weakens the risk it will be seen as QE and should stop people using the euro as a funding currency.

"A certain amount of expectations had been built up after we had a lot of details yesterday, but I do not think this weakness in the euro is going to last."

EDWARD SMYTH, INVESTMENT MANAGER, JN FINANCIAL, LONDON

"It doesn't look like he's done enough to bring back confidence at this juncture. It's not bad, but it's expected."

RICHARD MCGUIRE, RATES STRATEGIST, RABOBANK, LONDON

"IMF involvement sought in monitoring/setting conditions for ECB bond market intervention - possibly a bitter pill to swallow for Spain given Rajoy has made it clear the country already meets the necessary conditions.

"We wonder whether the 'Troika-esque' appearance of the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) might result in Spanish resistance to petitioning for such a bailout. If so, market pressure may be needed for Spain to agree to a programme."

