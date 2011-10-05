A huge euro logo stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank may prime markets for a pre-Christmas interest rate cut on Thursday, but with no widely accepted code words for cuts, it will have to spell things out more simply.

The ECB's near 13-year history has seen only two cutting cycles. The first lasted from May 2001 to June 2003 before it devised a scheme of code words, while the second came in reaction to the financial crisis, when it slashed rates from 4.25 percent to 1 percent in just eight months.

With the euro zone economy stalling under the pressure of the region's debt crisis, analysts now expect it to reverse the two rate hikes it has implemented this year.

While it is not expected to cut this month, it may well seek to prime the markets for cuts before the end of the year.

But although the bank uses a well-defined set of key words in its monthly policy statements to flag rate hikes ahead, it has yet to establish a similar vocabulary for the way down.

"I think there are no real code words during cutting cycles because they tend to come about and happen far more quickly," said former ECB economist Tobias Blattner, now at Daiwa. "Rate hikes are carefully prepared for months in advance, but cuts come much quicker."

Previously, the bank's statement, which President Jean-Claude Trichet will read out for the last time on Thursday, has tended to say the outlook for the economy is "exceptionally" bleak when rate cuts are on the agenda, but little else.

Instead, Trichet has typically waited for journalists to ask him straight about rate cuts before showing his hand.

At its October 2008 meeting, when it left rates on hold just days before cutting them in a coordinated move with the Fed and other major central banks, Trichet said: "We examined two options: first, leaving interest rates unchanged; second, decreasing interest rates."

Traders and analysts prepared for a cut the following month only to be trumped by the joint cut less than a week later.

The ECB's system of signals does not improve much once it is in the swing of cutting rates, either.

In 2008-09 Trichet continued to make it clear more cuts were on the cards by saying on a number of occasions that rates were "not the lowest level" that the bank was prepared to go to.

With the bank yet to start cutting rates this time round, markets will be seeking the first clear hints on Thursday, and the language is unlikely to resemble any of the phrases used on the upward trajectory.

"You can play around with the phrase that the monetary policy stance 'remains accommodative'. As soon as you remove this you become far less hawkish," said Blattner.

"But at the moment, interest rates are still clearly negative, so that looks unlikely," he added.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)