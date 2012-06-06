FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will continue to supply euro zone banks with all the liquidity they ask for in the central bank's refinancing operations at least until January 15 next year, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"Today we have decided to continue conducting our main refinancing operations at fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until the end of the 12th maintenance period of 2012 on Jan 15, 2013," Draghi said at a news conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged.

The ECB had said in October it would give euro zone bank unlimited access to central bank funding at least until July 10.

Before the crisis, the ECB allotted a certain amount in its refinancing operations for which banks had to put in bids. Since the crisis began, the ECB has extended the maturity of such operations to as long as 3 years and has lifted funding limits.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen, editing by Mike Peacock)