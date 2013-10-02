PARIS The European Central Bank is ready to consider using all available instruments to keep money-market interest rates from rising to levels which could push inflation too low, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"With regard to money market conditions we will remain particularly attentive to developments which may have implications for the stance of monetary policy and are ready to consider all available instruments," Draghi told a news conference.

Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector has fallen to 221 billion euros from more than 800 billion as banks have repaid long-term loans ahead of schedule, getting close to levels where short-term money market rates see upward pressure.

This effective tightening the central bank's monetary policy stance has increased expectation of another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).

The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity remains above a threshold estimated to be between 100 billion and 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at zero and held its marginal lending facility at 1.00 percent.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans)