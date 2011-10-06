BERLIN It is up to governments to decide whether to leverage the euro zone's rescue fund and it would not be appropriate for the European Central Bank to do so, President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Thursday.

Asked about suggestions that the European Union should find some way of leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility to lend more against its nominal value, Trichet said the ECB "does not consider it would be appropriate that the Central Bank would leverage the EFSF," adding this was a matter for governments.

"We are indeed calling on governments ... on the EFSF to leverage themselves to the maximum amount of power .. To ensure financial stability," Trichet said.

Under a July deal which has yet to be ratified by some euro zone governments, the Fund's capacity will be raised to 440 billion euros (384 billion pounds), allowing it to buy bonds in the market, prop up banks that run into solvency problems and lend to other troubled sovereign governments.

But some officials and politicians have also talked of leveraging the fund to boost its effective lending capacity to 2 trillion euros.

One suggestion was that the EFSF could be treated as a bank, making it eligible to borrow at the ECB's regular funding operations. Trichet said earlier this week that he did not favour the fund being financed via the ECB.

The European Union executive said on Thursday it will draft plans for member states to coordinate a recapitalisation of banks to help restore confidence in a banking sector that is increasingly being shunned by investors as the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

Trichet also urged banks in the bloc to act fast to boost their capital. "We are calling on banks to reinforce their capital ... Our message is very, very strong."

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Ruth Pitchford; editing by Patrick Graham, Ron Askew)