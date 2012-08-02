BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will discuss loosening its collateral rules further next month and could repeat previous measures like its injections of long-term, ultra-cheap loans, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"There will be a discussion of the collateral framework which is foreseen for September," Draghi said, adding that the ECB also had the option to offer banks more long-term loans.
The ECB funnelled 1 trillion euros into the banking system with twin three-year loan operations in December and February, but banks are still parking a large part of the funds back at the ECB rather than lending to each other, firms or consumers.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.