FRANKFURT European Central Bank rate setters agreed last month the bank's asset buying programme was working as intended but its full benefit would only be felt if governments implemented reforms, minutes of April's monetary policy meeting showed.

ECB Governing Council members concluded risks about the scarcity of bond market supply linked to the quantitative easing scheme had been overstated, and there was no need to consider any change in the bank's monetary stance.

"(But)... such a scenario was predicated on the full implementation of the policy measures taken by the Governing Council since mid-2014," rate setters agreed after the first month of the asset purchases.

"Overall, members agreed that emphasis needed to be placed on a steady course of monetary policy."

The ECB embarked in early March on 60 billion euros ($67 billion) a month of mainly sovereign bond purchases, intended to last until September 2016 or if necessary beyond, in order to lift inflation back towards its target of just under 2 percent.

But the bank upset markets earlier this week when Benoit Coeure, who sits on its six-member Executive Board, said it would front-load purchases in May and June due to lower liquidity during the summer months, comments that weakened the euro.

The past month of QE has also coincided with extreme market turbulence, with the normally rock-solid 10-year German bond yields rising more than 70 basis points, in part due to the uncertain economic outlook in the euro zone as well as a rebound in oil prices.

Greece warned on Wednesday it would not be able to make a payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5 unless foreign lenders provided more aid.

Talks between Greece and its lenders have foundered on Athens' demand to roll back labour and pension reforms as well as the lower fiscal targets set under its bailout programme.

"A strong signal needed to be sent to euro area governments to press ahead with structural reforms and to take measures to improve the business environment," the ECB said in the minutes, without naming any country.

Rate setters also said uneven lending rates have not fallen as much as might have been expected given the low interest rate environment.

The minutes of the meeting provide an account of the discussion but do not include voting records or extensive detail about the tension involved in ECB decision-making, which seeks to forge consensus among 19 different countries.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Maria Sheahan and John Stonestreet)