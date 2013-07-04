FRANKFURT An exit from the European Central Bank's accommodative policy stance is distant, ECB President Mario Draghi said, trying to soothe markets unnerved by political turmoil in Europe and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to reel in its stimulus.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at zero and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.

"I will confirm what we said last time, and what some of us also said in various public statements, (that) all in all our exit is very distant," Draghi told a news conference after the rate decision.

He said an earlier statement that key interest rates will remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time included the deposit rate paid by banks to park their money with the ECB overnight, adding that the ECB had an open mind on cutting the deposit rate below zero.

"We keep an open mind, we are technically ready and it is basically included in the options we have in future," Draghi said. The ECB will ensure liquidity remains ample, Draghi said.

