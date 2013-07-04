FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
FRANKFURT An exit from the European Central Bank's accommodative policy stance is distant, ECB President Mario Draghi said, trying to soothe markets unnerved by political turmoil in Europe and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to reel in its stimulus.
Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at zero and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.
"I will confirm what we said last time, and what some of us also said in various public statements, (that) all in all our exit is very distant," Draghi told a news conference after the rate decision.
He said an earlier statement that key interest rates will remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time included the deposit rate paid by banks to park their money with the ECB overnight, adding that the ECB had an open mind on cutting the deposit rate below zero.
"We keep an open mind, we are technically ready and it is basically included in the options we have in future," Draghi said. The ECB will ensure liquidity remains ample, Draghi said.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.