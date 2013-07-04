FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank policy will keep interest rates at current or lower levels for an extended period of time, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, giving financial markets the clearest guidance to date about future rates.
"The Governing Council expects the key ECB rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time," Draghi told a news conference.
Earlier on Thursday, the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent. It also left the rate on its deposit facility at zero and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.