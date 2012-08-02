LONDON The European Central Bank will probably begin purchasing Italian and Spanish bonds in September, when also it is likely to cut its main refinancing rate to a new record low of just half a percent, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

The poll of nearly 50 economists taken after ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB would gear up to buy sovereign bonds on the open market, but only do so after euro zone governments had activated their rescue funds to buy them and those countries at risk had requested assistance.

Draghi, who took over the top job nine months ago, indicated that any ECB intervention to bring down yields on the bonds which have reached levels analysts say are unsustainable in the long run, would begin at the earliest in September.

The majority of economists who answered the question, 26 of 37, also put their markers there.

"What Draghi has basically indicated is that the problem in the bond markets has to get considerably worse before the ECB steps in to help," said Marchel Alexandrovich, senior vice president at Jefferies.

Tensions on debt markets were eased after Draghi said last week he would do whatever it took to protect the currency bloc from collapsing but Spanish yields soared again after his press conference.

"With high hopes pinned on the ECB president unveiling a new bazooka after his statement last week ... markets were quickly disappointed," said Victoria Clarke at Investec.

Economists in the poll rated Draghi a 7 out of 10 for his performance on the job until now. But the scores ranged from two to 10, where 10 was the highest.

The ECB has already spent 210 billion euros buying bonds under its now-dormant Securities Markets Programme (SMP) since May 2010, with limited impact, but Draghi said the new effort would be different in scope and conditionality.

The bank cut its refinancing rate to a record low of 0.75 percent in July and is seen shaving another 25 basis points in September, the poll found, with median forecasts unchanged from a poll taken a week ago.

To encourage banks to lend to each other rather than simply parking funds of up to 800 billion euros back with it each night the ECB also cut its deposit rate to zero, effectively giving no return.

Four economists said that the ECB would cut the deposit rate to a negative rate, which would mean banks have to pay the central bank to leave money with them.

(Polling by Ruby Cherian and Snehasish Das. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)