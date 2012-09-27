A Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON Euro zone and UK central bankers will leave policy unchanged at their meetings next week, but both will announce additional measures to help their moribund economies before the year's end, a Reuters poll showed.

The European Central Bank will cut rates by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.5 percent before 2012 is out, while the Bank of England will give a 50 billion pound boost to its asset purchase programme, according to polls of more than 100 economists taken this week.

"We are not expecting any policy action this time around," said Sarah Hewin, head of research for Europe at Standard Chartered. "The euro zone data have already justified a rate cut, we expect to see one by year-end."

"The data from the UK have been somewhat mixed and that is behind what the relatively boring outlook for what the BoE is expected to do (next week)."

The 17-nation euro zone economy has been hampered by a three-year debt crisis and a global slowdown that has knocked demand for the region's exports, likely throwing it back into recession.

In July the ECB cut base rates to 0.75 percent and the deposit rate it pays on overnight balances to zero.

Medians in the poll predict a cut to 0.5 percent in the next quarter, and no rise until April 2014 at the earliest.

"Although we think it's a close call and we could well see the ECB delay this decision until their November meeting, we think that the further deterioration in the economic environment should be sufficient to underpin one more 25 basis point cut," said Elwin de Groot at Rabobank.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank would launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.

The poll also showed a bailout for Spain in the next six months now looks close to being a foregone conclusion.

Analysts gave a median 80 percent chance of that happening, and none of the 60 who answered the question gave a less than 50 percent likelihood of a bailout.

"Policymakers hope a mix of a partial bailout granted to Spain and aggressive ECB Spanish bond buying ... will be enough to drag its bond yields down to more sustainable and stable levels," said Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight

Spain would follow in the footsteps of Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus in seeking a bailout.

FED LEADS

The U.S. Federal Reserve this month announced plans to buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month in order to push borrowing costs lower, and will buy a total of $600 billion of bonds, according to a separate Reuters poll.

In two prior rounds of quantitative easing, the Fed bought $2.3 trillion in mortgage and government debt.

Faced with an economy only just emerging from its second recession in four years, the Bank will beef up its own 375 billion pound quantitative easing programme with a final extra 50 billion pounds in November, the poll found.

The British government is adamant that it won't curtail its tough austerity programme and a slew of gloomy economic data has convinced economists the central bank's monetary policy committee will be forced to step in and provide support, but not for another month.

"The MPC will wait until the next meeting for a serious review of policy, at which point it will have completed its current QE programme and its new Inflation Report forecasts will be available," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

Medians in the poll suggest the committee will stop at 425 billion pounds but four economists said it would go as high as 500 billion, one said 475 billion and five said 450 billion.

The Bank cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent over three years ago. Median forecasts from the poll do not see any movement until April 2014 at the earliest, unchanged from recent polls.

Still, six of the 63 economists polled say the MPC will cut Bank Rate to 0.25 percent in the fourth quarter while only two see any hike before the end of next year.

MPC member Martin Weale said last month he would choose an interest rate cut over more QE, provided it did not result in some banks reducing lending. But he did not see a case for further monetary stimulus "at the moment".

(Polling by Aakanksha Bhat and Snehashish Das; Editing by John Stonestreet)