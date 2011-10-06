LONDON The European Central Bank will cut interest rates in the next few months as intensified threats to the euro zone economy force a reversal by early 2012 of the two rate hikes earlier this year, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

The survey of over 50 economists, taken after the ECB left rates on hold at 1.5 percent, gave a median 78 percent chance the bank's next move would be a cut. That is slightly higher than 70 percent in a poll taken just a week ago.

While eight respondents were sure it would come next month, most who forecast lower rates said December.

"The economic outlook remains subject to particularly high uncertainty and intensified downside risks," said ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet at his final press conference as head of the central bank.

The shift in Trichet's rhetoric, amid an escalating debt crisis centred on rising concerns of a Greek default and data pointing to a stalling euro zone economy have cemented views that rates now have to come back down.

The consensus now is for a November or December cut of 25 basis points, followed by another early next year, to bring rates back to 1.0 percent, where they will stay until 2013.

While some say when the ECB cuts it is more likely to be a 50 basis point move, the new view is still more aggressive than a Reuters poll taken last week. Then, economists saw only one 25 basis point cut in the first quarter of next year.

"The tone of the communiqué following the Council meeting was rather dovish, leaving doors open for rate cuts over the coming months," said Clemente De Lucia at BNP Paribas.

Indeed hawkish Trichet's successor, Italy's central banker Mario Draghi, may take a more dovish stance.

"We will never know for sure whether the passing of the ECB president's hat between Trichet and Mario Draghi after today's meeting was a factor in today's 'on hold' decision, perhaps with Trichet not wanting to jump-in ahead of this change," said Victoria Cadman at Investec.

"But it seems possible that this, at least somewhere in the subconscious, could have been a factor."

Money markets have priced in an even chance of a cut in November but fully priced in a 25 basis point cut by December. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday the ECB should cut rates to avoid recession.

FUND FLOW FLAWS

To help banks withstand a further worsening of the European sovereign debt crisis and growing tension in the interbank market, the ECB threw another lifeline to commercial banks by renewing offers to lend them one-year funding in two operations, this month and in December.

Extra-long 12-month liquidity tenders were first introduced in June 2009 but 31 of 41 economists polled said the latest round would still not be enough to stop the deterioration in money markets.

"They won't be enough on their own, it also depends on how much progress is made on the capitalisation side," said Greg Fuzesi at JP Morgan.

The European Union executive is drafting plans for member states to coordinate a recapitalisation of banks, as regulators meet to check the capital buffers of stressed lenders they had granted a clean bill of health in July.

The ECB raised rates by 25 basis points in April and July this year. Euro zone inflation rose unexpectedly to 3.0 percent last month -- well above its 2 percent target ceiling -- and likely held the ECB from cutting on Thursday.

A Reuters poll taken last month predicted inflation will drop below target early next year.

The Bank of England said earlier on Thursday it would inject 75 billion pounds more new money into the flagging UK economy, having already spent 200 billion pounds buying up mainly government bonds under its quantitative easing programme.

A separate Reuters poll found the Bank of England will be forced to snap up an additional 50 billion pounds of government bonds in the stimulus programme it just expanded on Thursday to 275 billion pounds.

(Polling by Sumanta Dey and Namrata Anchan; editing by Ron Askew)