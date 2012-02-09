LONDON The European Central Bank will hold interest rates in March and it may well keep them on hold for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists conducted after Thursday's policy meeting.

ECB President Mario Draghi gave no hint the central bank will cut interest rates from their record low 1.0 soon, firmly quashing a consensus among economists that it would trim rates by 25 basis points in March.

Thursday's snap survey of 57 economists showed only 14 now think the ECB will cut interest rates next month. By contrast, last week's regular survey showed 41 out of 71 analysts thought the central bank would cut rates before the end of this quarter.

Draghi pointed to signs the euro zone economy had stabilised recently, while warning of big risks to the economy.

"Gauging the ECB's thinking is hard," said Greg Fuzesi, economist at JPMorgan.

"Many other central banks would have already cut rates further by now - after all 'signs of stabilisation' are not the same as a sustained period of stronger growth that could generate domestic inflation pressures."

The poll showed the chances of an interest rate cut in the remaining three quarters of the year rest on a knife edge.

