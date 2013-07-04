FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB rules governing bond-buying intervention were unchanged, all but directly leaving Portugal alone to resolve a crisis that has seen its bond yields rocket this week
"You know what the conditions are," Draghi told a news conference when asked whether Portugal might benefit from the programme, known as Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
OMT requires a country to seek outside help from the euro rescue fund and be issuing debt regularly on the bond market for the central bank to intervene and buy its bonds.
Portugal has been issuing Treasury bills but is not regularly issuing longer-dated bonds across the yield curve.
The bailed-out country's yields have been rising sharply following ministerial resignations that may force an election over continued budget austerity.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.